VIDEO: Kalyan Banerjee Mimics VP Dhankhar Again, BJP Hits Back At TMC MP

Last week, a huge political storm erupted after Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicked Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar inside the Parliament premises, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen filming the TMC leader on his phone. On Sunday (December 24), the TMC MP once again imitated Dhankhar while talking at an event and said he would continue miming him, terming it an 'art form'. Banerjee said that he would do it a thousand times and that it's his fundamental right.

BJP hits out at TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee

Talking to reporters in Odisha, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan hit out at TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee for mimicking Vice-President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar. The Union Minister said, "No one is jailed for being uncultured. Backed by Mamata Banerjee, arrogance is at its peak in TMC. If they mock a constitutional post, a farmer's son, or someone from a backward caste, they will not be jailed, but the people will never forgive them... This 'ghamandiya' alliance cannot accept Modi's government popularity."

#WATCH | Odisha: On TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan says, "No one is jailed for being uncultured. Backed by Mamata Banerjee, arrogance is at its peak in TMC. If they will mock a constitutional post, if they will mock a farmer's son, if they will mock… pic.twitter.com/I65Ey3gyam — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2023

Once again, Kalyan Banerjee mimicked Jagdeep Dhankhar

While addressing a political meeting at his Lok Sabha constituency Serampore, Banerjee asserted that PM Narendra Modi was the first to perform mimicry inside the Lok Sabha. While on stage, the TMC leader imitated PM Modi, saying, "He did that, and we smiled. No exceptions were made."

Kalyan Banerjee said he will continue to mimic VP

Highlighting that "Mimicry is an art form" the TMC leader further said, "What can I do if someone does not understand art? I am helpless if someone does not understand humour, if someone does not have a cultured mind, if someone identifies himself as the target," without naming Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Banerjee said. "I'll keep doing the mimicry. It's a form of art. I'll do it a thousand times if necessary. I have every fundamental right to express myself. You can jail me. I will not back down," he continued.

Could guess what TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee is doin! pic.twitter.com/NmiqHBOo7e — Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) December 25, 2023

Additionally, he said, "I'm not sure why you think it's about you; he's crying from day to night. Why is he sobbing like a child?" the Trinamool MP then mimicked a child whining to his mother about someone mocking Dhankhar.

Jagdeep Dhankhar called TMC MP mimicking a 'shameful' act

In response to Banerjee's mimicry, Dhankhar said the Trinamool MP's 'shameful' act of mimicking had pained him and insulted him as a farmer's son from the Jat community. He also criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for filming Banerjee's performance. Later, Jagdeep Dhankhar issued a statement saying he would not allow any insult to Parliament or the position of vice president.

A complaint was filed against Kalyan Banerjee in Delhi

Following the mimicking incident, a complaint was filed against Kalyan Banerjee at the Delhi police station. According to South Delhi's Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), the complaint was forwarded by an advocate named Abhishek Gautam at the Defence Colony Police station.