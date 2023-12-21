"Mimicry Is Humour...Vice President Should Not Be Upset": Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the controversy over the mimicry of Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said on Thursday that the mimicry is a form of humour and the Vice President should not remain upset over the incident.

The former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister also said that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi does good mimicry.

Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said, "I feel bad that he has been insulted. But he (Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar) does not remember the insult when Tikait was crying when he was beaten up. Mimicry is humour.

PM Modi also does good mimicry. There is no need to be upset. I will meet the Vice President. Why is he making a fuss out of a small thing?"

The controversy erupted after suspended Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee, during the protest with other suspended MPs at Parliament's Makar Dwar, was seen mimicking Vice Presiden Jagdeep Dhankhar, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen filming the Trinamool MP using his phone.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled Jagdeep Dhankhar to express his anguish over the theatrics of a member in the 'sacred' Parliament complex.

Replying to Prime Minister Modi, the Rajya Sabha Chairman said none of the insults will make him change his path, adding that he is committed to upholding the values that he holds dear.

The BJP is also staging protests in parts of the country over the ongoing controversy.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Thursday staged a protest at Jantar Mantar against the opposition MPs and demanded an apology from them.During the protest, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari came down heavily on the opposition over the insult to the Vice President of India.

"This was an insult to farmers, his (Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar) community, and those sitting in constitutional posts. Rahul Gandhi, Congress, and their alliance will have to bear its brunt," Tiwari said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party held a protest in Bhopal and demanded an apology from opposition MPs over the mimicry row.