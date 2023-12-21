Madhya Pradesh: CBI Court Imposes Four Years Rigorous Imprisonment On Three Offenders In VYAPAM Recruitment Scam | File

The Special Judge, CBI (VYAPAM Cases), Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh), has sentenced Dadhibal Singh (beneficiary candidate), Sunil Kumar (impersonator), and Vijay Tamre alias Bala (middleman) to undergo four years of Rigorous Imprisonment with a fine of Rs.14,100 each in a case related to the Police Constable Recruitment Test - 2012, conducted by VYAPAM.

Details of case

CBI registered the instant case on 18 August, 2018 in compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court of India and took over the investigation of the case earlier registered vide FIR No.771/2012 of Kotwali Morena Police Station, Morena (Madhya Pradesh), based on a complaint against the accused.

It was alleged that the photograph and signature of candidate Dadhibal Singh on the admit card did not match the appearance and signature of the person who actually appeared in the PCRT-2012 Examination held on 30 September, 2019. Upon questioning, the examinee (Shri Sunil Kumar) admitted that he was appearing in the said examination in place of the actual candidate Dadhibal Singh in exchange for Rs. 3,000.

Further investigation reveals involvement of a middleman

CBI filed a chargesheet on 30 June, 2016 against Dadhibal Singh and Sunil Kumar. Further investigation was kept open against others.

During further investigation, the role of one more accused, Vijay Tamre, also surfaced in the alleged matter. CBI filed a supplementary chargesheet on 12 July, 2019 against the accused. The Trial Court found the said accused guilty and convicted them.