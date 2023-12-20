Madhya Pradesh: 4-Years RI To Candidate & Impersonator In Vyapam Exam Scam

Vyapam exam scam: Candidate & Impersonator sentenced to 4 years RI in MP | File

The Special Judge, CBI (Vyapam Cases) Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) has sentenced Satendra Singh Yadav (beneficiary candidate) and Jitendra Kumar (impersonator/solver) both to undergo four years Rigorous Imprisonment with a fine of Rs 14,100 each in a case relating to Police Constable Recruitment Test 2013 (2nd) conducted by Vyapam.

CBI registered a case in August 2015

CBI had registered the instant case on August 18, 2015 in compliance with the orders of Hon'ble Supreme Court of India and taken over the investigation of FIR No. 109/14 earlier registered on February 11, 2014 at Police Station, Kampoo, Gwalior against Madhuraj Singh on the allegations of impersonation in MP Police Constable Recruitment Test 2013 (2nd) conducted by Vyapam, Bhopal on September 15, 2013. It was further alleged that Madhuraj Singh (Candidate) while appearing in the Physical Proficiency Test of MP PCRT-2013 (2nd) held on February 1, 2014 at 14th Battalion, SAF Ground, Gwalior, was caught by the officials deputed there due to a photo mismatch. After the investigation, state police filed a charge sheet against the accused.

CBI found that the accused did not take the exam

During the CBI investigation, it was found that Madhuraj Singh (beneficiary candidate) had not appeared in the written examination of PCRT-2013 (2nd). CBI filed 1st supplementary charge sheet on April 26, 2016 against the accused. The Special Judge, CBI (Vyapam Cases), Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) vide judgement dated December 24, 2018, had sentenced Madhuraj Singh (candidate/student) to undergo five years Rigorous Imprisonment with a fine. Further investigation was kept open against other accused/suspects.

Further probe revealed that another candidate was impersonated in the exam

During further investigation, it was established that another candidate, Satendra Singh Yadav, was impersonated by one Jitendra Kumar (solver) in the PCRT 2013 (2nd). Hence, CBI filed 2nd supplementary chargesheet on May 10, 2018 against the said new set of accused before the Court at Gwalior. The Trial Court held the said accused of the 2nd supplementary chargesheet guilty and convicted them.