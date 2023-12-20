 Bhopal: MP Bags 21 Medals In 34th National Canoe Sprint Championship
Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 20, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh won 2 silver and 2 bronze medals on the final day of 34th National Canoe Sprint Championship for Senior Men and Women held at Lower Lake in Bhopal on Tuesday. State’s overall performance in the championship was outstanding as teams won 21 medals, including 1 gold, 7 silver and 13 bronze medals.

Manjeet Singh and Vishal Dangi won gold medal on Monday in Men’s K-2 5000-metre category. In the 200m C-2 women category, Masuma Yadav and Deepa Rajput won silver medal for the state.

The C-4 women category saw another splendid performance by Mausma Yadav, Deepa Rajput, Parminder Kaur and Anjali Vashisht who won silver medal. In the Men’s events, K-4 Men 200-metre category witnessed a commendable effort from Manish Kaurav, Akshit Baroi, Vishal Dangi and Yashu Vishwakarma, earning them the bronze medal.

Additionally, in the C-1 Men 200 m category, Naresh Nadream won the bronze medal. Akshit Baroi, Himanshu Tandan, Aditya Saini, Manjeet Ningobam, Chandrakala Kushwaha, Astha Dangi and Swati Gupta were among a few athletes who claimed the medal for the state.

