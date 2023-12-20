Bhopal: ‘Women Are Slaves Of Sorts; Tied To Households, Can’t Chase Dreams’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Maya Kamaty is a prominent singer and musician of Maloya, the traditional song form of French-administered Reunion Island in Indian Ocean. Born out of oppression of enslaved people brought to work on island’s sugar plantations, Maloya became a defiant symbol of identity and was banned by authorities till 1981. Maya’s father, Gilbert Pounia, was one of the key artistes in music’s liberation with his band Ziskakan. The French artiste was in the city to perform at Bahirang in Bharat Bhavan on Wednesday at a concert organised by Alliance Francaise in association with Department of Culture and Bharat Bhavan.

In an interview with Free Press, she talked about life, music and struggles.

Excerpts:

Tell us something about yourself?

I have been into music professionally since 2012. My latest album will be released in March. I mostly sing in Creole, the language of Reunion Island. But I am open- minded. I also sing pop and rap songs.

How are you connected with India?

Through my family. Five generations back, my ancestors were brought to Reunion Island from India as indentured labourers to work in sugarcane fields. Probably, they were from Tamil Nadu. But I can’t be sure as there are no documents to show where they lived in India. They were supposed to be paid for their work but they were almost slaves. They settled there along with workers from Mozambique, Madagascar and China. And a mixed culture evolved.

What kind of struggle did you face as a woman artiste?

Every day is a struggle. All women artistes have to struggle. If a woman becomes pregnant, she can’t tour for two years. Now two years of no tours is like disappearing from the field. But that is not the case with men. Women are sort of slaves. They have to bring up children, run household. They cannot chase their dreams.

Do you listen to Indian music?

Yes, I do. I like Ravishanker and Bappi Lahiri.

What is Maloya about?

Reunion Island is home to Maloya and Sega music. Sega is more folkish. It is about the beauty of the island, about beautiful girls and so on. Maloya is more rebellious. It is about slave songs. These genres arose from mixing of people from India, Mozambique, Madagascar. Kayamb is a musical instrument used to play Sega and Maloya music. It is made from sugarcane flowers.

Do you promote any causes?

Yes. Environment is one. Another is protecting my language, that is, Creole, will fight for it. My concert on Wednesday is to mark abolition of slavery in Reunion Island on December 20, 1848. My music is more about questions than answers.