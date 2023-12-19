 Bhopal: ‘Preserve Shree Anna, Consume, Take Them Forward’
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: ‘Preserve Shree Anna, Consume, Take Them Forward’

Bhopal: ‘Preserve Shree Anna, Consume, Take Them Forward’

Brand ambassador of millets in India Lahari Bai speaks in ‘Voice of Millets’

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 10:46 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Preserve Shree Anna (millets), consume them and take them forward. This is for our benefit. Just as we adorn our body with ourselves, similarly we adorn the earth with food, only then our earth will be beautiful and we will be healthy.

This is what brand ambassador of millets in India Lahari Bai said in an event ‘Voice of Millets’ at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS) in the city on Tuesday. She has preserved more than 150 varieties of millet seeds.

“ I belong to the Baiga community. When I was about 12 years old, we faced problems in traditional farming because seeds were not available. My grandfather and grandmother thought about this problem and told me that if the situation continues like this then one day the millet varieties will become extinct,” Bai said . She further said “ On their advice, I started seed conservation and created a seed bank. I give seeds to the farmers and in exchange of money, when the crop grows, I take some excess grain from them and preserve it in the form of seeds.” Bai said that she is proud of her work; and will continue to do her work in the same way through her self-help group .

Read Also
Bhopal: Anurag Jain May Be Made CS; Meets CM In Delhi
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: ‘Preserve Shree Anna, Consume, Take Them Forward’

Bhopal: ‘Preserve Shree Anna, Consume, Take Them Forward’

In The Soup: Ex-Forest Min Holds Chicken Party In Satpura Tiger Reserve

In The Soup: Ex-Forest Min Holds Chicken Party In Satpura Tiger Reserve

Hit & Run: Head Constable Crushed To Death

Hit & Run: Head Constable Crushed To Death

Bhopal: Anurag Jain May Be Made CS; Meets CM In Delhi

Bhopal: Anurag Jain May Be Made CS; Meets CM In Delhi

MP: 'I Hope Congress Will Win All 29 Seats In Lok Sabha Election 2024,' Says Newly Appointed State...

MP: 'I Hope Congress Will Win All 29 Seats In Lok Sabha Election 2024,' Says Newly Appointed State...