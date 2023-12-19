Bhopal: ‘Preserve Shree Anna, Consume, Take Them Forward’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Preserve Shree Anna (millets), consume them and take them forward. This is for our benefit. Just as we adorn our body with ourselves, similarly we adorn the earth with food, only then our earth will be beautiful and we will be healthy.

This is what brand ambassador of millets in India Lahari Bai said in an event ‘Voice of Millets’ at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS) in the city on Tuesday. She has preserved more than 150 varieties of millet seeds.

“ I belong to the Baiga community. When I was about 12 years old, we faced problems in traditional farming because seeds were not available. My grandfather and grandmother thought about this problem and told me that if the situation continues like this then one day the millet varieties will become extinct,” Bai said . She further said “ On their advice, I started seed conservation and created a seed bank. I give seeds to the farmers and in exchange of money, when the crop grows, I take some excess grain from them and preserve it in the form of seeds.” Bai said that she is proud of her work; and will continue to do her work in the same way through her self-help group .