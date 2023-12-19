Bhopal: Anurag Jain May Be Made CS; Meets CM In Delhi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government is making efforts to appoint a Chief Secretary, because Veera Rana has been holding the post as an in-charge CS for the past 19 days.

Because she is the in-charge CS, just after the formation of the new government, efforts are on to find someone in her place. The BJP’s central leadership is set to decide who will take over as new CS. According to sources, there are plans to appoint a 1989-batch IAS officer Anurag Jain as CS.

Jain met Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Delhi on Sunday, and both of them held a one-to-one discussion. Besides the name of Jain who is working as secretary to the Centre, the government is also mulling over the names sent by the state government.

The names sent by the state government include the in- charge CS Veera Rana, additional chief secretary Mohd Suleman, Rajesh Rajora and SN Mishra. Now the Centre has to take a decision. Sources further said the government would soon take a decision on the appointment of CS.

The state government is in favour of appointing Rana as CS, but the problem with her is that she is retiring on March 31, 2024, when the Model Code of Conduct will be in force for the Lok Sabha elections.

Since it will not be easy for the administration to give her an extension just before the LS polls, the senior-most officer has to be given the charge. This is the reason why the government is mulling over to appoint someone else as CS.