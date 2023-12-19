Indore: Two Indoreans Test Covid Positive After Maldives Visit

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Corona is back. Amid spurt in Kerala and Karnataka, Indore too has reported two cases of Covid in a week. While one patient tested positive on December 18, and another on December 13. They had returned from Maldives a few days ago.

“Two patients of Covid-19 were found in Indore in a week. A 33-year-old female was found positive on Dec 13 and 38-year-old man tested positive on Dec 18. Both belong to same family living in Palasia.

They had mild symptoms and gone through testing,” IDSP Nodal officer Dr Amit Malakar said. He added that both were placed in home isolation. The woman patient was released from home isolation on Tuesday while the man would be released after completing seven days’ isolation. District epidemiologist Dr Anshul Mishra said “Samples of both the patients have been sent for genome sequencing to AIIMS, Bhopal.”

Currently, Indore has one active case of Covid-19. As per health department records, over 2.12 lakh patients were found positive in Indore and over 1,472 had died since the outbreak of the disease.