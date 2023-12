MP Cabinet: BJP Gives Representation To 22 LS Seats | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The saffron party has covered 22 out of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state through cabinet expansion. Chief minister Mohan Yadav represents Ujjain Lok Sabha seat. Narayan Singh Kushwah from Gwalior South is now a cabinet minister while Pradhuman Singh Tomar is cabinet minister from Gwalior.

Cabinet minister Aidal Singh Kansana is from Morena, Narendra Singh Tomar, the Assembly Speaker, is from Dimani and cabinet minister Rakesh Shukla is from Bhind. Deputy CM Jagdish Devda from Malhargarh represents Mandsaur Lok Sabha constituency whereas Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla belongs to Rewa.

Ratlam Lok Sabha seat sees cabinet ministers Nagar Singh Chouhan from Alirajpur, Nirmala Bhuria from Petlawad and Chetanya Kashyap from Ratlam City. Sagar has cabinet minister Govind Singh Rajput from Surkhi. Indore LS seat has cabinet ministers Kailash Vijayvargiya from Indore 1 and Tulsiram Silawat from Sanwer.

Dewas seat has Inder Singh Parmar from Shajapur. Jabalpur LS constituency sees cabinet minister Rakesh Singh from Jabalpur West, Mandla gets Sampatiya Uikey as a cabinet minister, Hoshangabad seat has Prahlad Singh Patel from Narsinghpur and Rao Uday Pratap Singh from Gadarwara with Narendra Shivaji Patel as Minister of State from Udaipura.

Vidisha LS constituency sees Karan Singh Verma from Ichhawar as cabinet minister. Bhopal has Vishwas Sarang from Narela as cabinet minister and Krishna Gaur from Govindpura as Minister of State (independent charge).

Damoh Lok Sabha constituency has Lakhan Patel from Patharia as Minister of State (independent charge), Rajgarh has Narayan Singh Pawar from Biaora and Gautam Tetwal from Sarangpur as MoS (independent charge). Khajuraho Lok Sabha constituency has Dileep Ahirwar from Chandla as MoS, Satna has Pratima Bagri from Raigaon as MoS.

Sidhi sees Radha Singh from Chitrangi as MoS, Shahdol has Dilip Jaiswal from Kotma as MoS while Khandwa has Kunwar Vijay Shah from Harsud as a cabinet minister.

Districts lacking representation in cabinet

Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Panna, Sidhi, Shahdol, Katni, Dindori, Balaghat, Seoni, Hoshangabad, Vidisha, Agar-Malwa, Dewas, Burhanpur, Khargone, Betul, Barwani, Dhar, Neemuch.