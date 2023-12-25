 MP Cabinet: New Team To Script History, Says Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan On Yadav Cabinet (WATCH)
Senior leaders like Kailash Vijayvargiya, Rakesh Singh, Prahlad Patel, Govind Singh Rajput and Vishwas Sarang took oath as the ministers during the swearing-in ceremony.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Monday, December 25, 2023, 04:13 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed optimism in the new team led by CM Mohan Yadav as 28 MLAs took oaths as ministers at Raj Bhavan in Bhopal on Monday.

Extending best wishes to the fresh cabinet, Chouhan said, "Iheartily congratulate all the friends who are taking oath as Cabinet Ministers, Independent Charges and Ministers of State in the Madhya Pradesh Government. I am confident that all of you will create a new history of service to the public and progress of the state with all your strength, complete devotion and dedication."

He further added, "The cabinet has been meticulously structured, taking regional needs into account. I am confident that the current government formation will propel Madhya Pradesh to new heights of development, addressing the crucial needs of our people. The pledges made for public welfare and national progress will be earnestly fulfilled. My heartfelt congratulations to all; they are undoubtedly poised to script a new chapter in the state's history with unwavering dedication."

