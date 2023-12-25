Bhopal: 6 Comfort Foods You Can Order To Enjoy A Cozy Christmas Dinner At Home

By: Kajal Kumari | December 25, 2023
It's Christmas and the entire world is out for celebration! But, if you are someone who enjoys a cozy Christmas watching your favourite movie while tucked in a warm blanket and a enjoying your own special meal, then this is for you. Here, we get you quick comfort foods to order so you don't have to scroll long menus on food apps!
1. Winters and Noodles are incomplete without each other. Isn't it? So if you are in no mood to experiment, order Chilli garlic noodles from Giant Panda, DB Mall.
2. Looking for some cheese & spice together, then Hot Garlic Cheese Pasta or Veg Cheese pasta from Sagar Gaire can satisfy your taste buds.
3. Order flavourful and colourful Classic Hyderabdi Biryaani (Veg/Non Veg) from Biryani By Kilo, if you want a proper sumptuous meal at Christmas night.
4. Winters call for something hot and spicy. What's better than Veg Delight Chilli Momos (from WOW Momo).
5. It's completely legal to gain some calories in holiday season. Moreover, a Margherita pizza can never go wrong. Do order a Double Margherita Pizza from Dominos and enjoy your Christmas-perfect dinner!
6. Can a festival pass without desserts? No right! Why not order freshly-baked Muffins, Cakes and Pastries from Bake N Shake.
So, which dish would you like to order on your cozy and comfy Christmas night?
