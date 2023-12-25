Bhopal: Cabinet Formation Of Mohan Yadav Govt Today

Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Senior BJP MLAs Kailash Vijayvargiya and Prahlad Singh Patel are likely to become ministers in the first cabinet of Mohan Yadav government which is going to take oath at 3.30 pm on Monday. It is learnt that around 25 BJP MLAs are tipped to become the ministers in the Mohan Yadav government. The possible names for cabinet posts are: Bhupendra Singh, Archana Chitnis, Gopal Bhargava, Tulsiram Silawat, Krishna Gaur, Nagar Singh Chouhan, Rakesh Shukla, Dr Prabhuram Chauhdhary, Pradhyuman Singh Tomar, Manisha Singh, Aidal Singh Kansana, Gayatri Raje Pawar, Sanjay Pathak, Vishnu Khatri, Divyaraj Singh, Hemant Khandelwal, Rakesh Singh, Neena Verma and others . Some other names are also doing the rounds for induction into the first cabinet expansion. Raj Bhawan sources told Free Press that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has sought time for a meeting with the Governor on Monday. He is expected to meet the Governor at 9.30 am.

CM Yadav visited Delhi thrice to meet senior party leaders and get the names okayed for inclusion in the cabinet. Even on Sunday, he had gone to Delhi to meet the senior party leaders to get seal of approval for the cabinet posts. Before attending the cabinet expansion, CM Yadav will go to Indore to attend the Hukumchand Mills programme. PM Narendra Modi will virtually attend the programme. The CM will return to Bhopal after which cabinet expansion will take place.

Notably, when Yadav had taken the oath of CM post, Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Dewda had taken the oath as deputy CMs. The cabinet formation is going to see the regional and caste balance.