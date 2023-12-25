Bhopal: 5 BJP Candidates Call On VD, Speak Of Rift And Sabotage

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The escalating differences between Chhindwara’s BJP district president Bunty Sahu and ex minister Chandrabhan Singh has reached the party state headquarters. The party organisation is likely to step in to address the matter. Sahu along with four other BJP candidates who lost Assembly elections from Chhindwara district met State party chief V D Sharma on Sunday here and brought to his notice the ‘internal bickering and non cooperation’ from some local leaders which cost them dear in the Assembly elections.

Those who accompanied Sahu included Monica Batti, Jyoti Deharia, Lakhan Verma and Nattan Shah. Sahu, without naming ex minister Chandrabhan Singh, alleged that a few local BJP leaders in association with some Congress people were hatching a conspiracy against him to malign his image. Sahu, who lost the Assembly election to Kamal Nath, expressed hope that the party higher ups would look into the matter and do justice. He apprised the party president of the complaint he has lodged with the police in connection with a social media post. Notably, a few days ago, Sahu, his wife and supporters had taken umbrage over the social media post and reported the matter to the local police. In this case, fingers were pointed at ex minister Chandrabhan Singh but the latter refused to have anything to do with the post.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate from Parasia, Jyoti Deharia while talking to Free Press said that everyone kept before the party head issues related to their assembly constituencies. Deharia said she also raised the issues of sabotage during the Assembly election and its adverse effects on the party in the district. She said Sharma has assured to look into the matter.

CM meets Prez, Birla & Thakur

During his New Delhi visit, newly-appointed Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met President Droupadi Murmu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday. It was Yadav's first meeting with President Murmu after taking charge as Chief Minister. Later, he visited the house of Lok Sabha Chairman Om Birla and had a cordial discussion with him. Om Birla congratulated him on getting the reins of Madhya Pradesh and hoped that with his progressive thoughts, he would take Madhya Pradesh to new heights.

The discussion between both leaders remained focused on different relevant issues. CM also visited the house of Anurag Thakur. He held discussions on different sports-related topics and over how to ensure the participation of youths in the Bharat Nirman Sankalp.