Bhopal: Bike Falls Into 20-Feet-Deep Pit; Rider Dead, Pillions Injured

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man returning from a party on his bike died after his vehicle fell into a 20-feet deep pit in Ratibad on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the police said. The police added that two men riding pillion sustained grievous injuries and were undergoing treatment at hospital. Investigating officer (IO) at Ratibad police station, those on bike were KP Mishra said Naveen Dave (26) Surya and Shubham Verma. Dave was a private company employee, who had gone to party with his friends Surya and Shubham on Saturday night.

After partying, the trio was returning on a bike. As they reached near a forest barrier in Bhadbhada, the bike which was rushing at a high speed lost balance and fell into a 20-feet-deep pit. The trio met with accident and Naveen sustained grievous injuries on his head. The passers-by rushed the trio to the hospital, where Naveen was declared dead on arrival. Surya and Shubham survived the incident and are receiving treatment at Hamidia Hospital.

Two labourers die as wall collapses during swimming pool construction

Two labourers died when an old wall of an ashram fell on them in Kiti village during construction of a swimming pool in Bhind district, police said on Sunday.

Umri police station incharge Ravindra Sharma said incident occurred in Kiti village when workers were digging earth for the construction of a swimming pool at Trimurti Ashram on Sunday. "An old wall of the ashram caved in and fell on two labourers who were digging the soil," he said. The duo identified as Kattar Singh Yadav (35) and Anil Singh (46) was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead, he said. The police have registered the case and have started investigation. It is informed that the district administration will provide relief amount as per the government schemes.