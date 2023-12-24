Bhopal: NEXT Mandatory To Become Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Sowa-Rigpa Ayush Docs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): National Exit Test (NEXT) has been introduced for Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Sowa-Rigpa AYUSH graduates and for registration in State Board and Central Register. NEXT will be held every year in February and August. Principal of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan College of Ayurveda Hospital and Research Centre and spokesperson of Ayurveda Conference Ayush Medical Association, Dr Rakesh Pandey said, “Gazette notification of India has been issued and is immediately implemented. Along with National Exit Test, National Teachers Eligibility Test has also been made compulsory in AYUSH colleges.

This examination will be conducted at national level every year in May.” “Now, it is mandatory for graduates to clear EXIT to become a doctor and it is mandatory for postgraduates to clear National Teachers’ Eligibility Test to become a medical teacher. It is necessary to obtain 50 per cent marks in both. National Teacher Eligibility Test for Indian System of Medicine will be valid for 10 years from the date of passing.”

Eligible candidates will be issued certificates by the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine, New Delhi. With the gazette notification, it will become Indian System of Medicine National Commission Regulations, 2023. This will be applicable to more than 500 AYUSH medical colleges and doctors across the country, Dr Pandey added.