MP: 12 Burnt Alive As Bus Explodes Into Fire After Horrific Collision With Dumper In Guna; Visuals Surface

MP: 10 Killed After Being Burnt Alive As Private Bus Collides With Dumper, Catches Fire On Guna-Aaron Road | FP Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): At least 12 persons were burnt alive and 13 others suffered serious burn injuries as a private bus caught fire after colliding with a dumper truck in Guna district on Wednesday night.

So far, nine dead bodies have been retrieved from the bus, which completely turned into ashes. The injured have been admitted to the District Hospital for treatment.

According to information, the incident took place on Guna-Aaron road around 9 pm when the dumper truck coming from the opposite directioncollided with the passenger-carrying bus.

CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex gratia

Taking cognisance of the matter, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced a probe into the accident. Expressing grief over the incident, CM Yadav announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to family of every deceased. Along with this, Rs 50,000 will be given to every injured person. CM has directed the officers of the transport department that no such incident shall take place in future.

Meanwhile, in a message on X (formerly Twitter), Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia termed the incident as "painful". "Soon after getting information about the incident I spoke to the collector and SP and directed them to start a relief and rescue operation. May God give peace to the souls of the civilians who died in this accident and give strength to their families to bear this loss. I wish speedy recovery to the citizens injured in the accident," he added.