MP: Viral Video Shows Govt School Teachers Dancing On ‘Teri Akhiyo Ka Yo Kajal…’; Gets Show-Cause Notice (WATCH)

Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): A video showing teachers dancing during a promotion party at a government school in Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh district has gone viral on social media. In the clip, both male and female teachers can be seen sharing dance floor on a famous Haryanvi song ‘Teri Aakhiyo ka yo kajal.’

As the video went viral, the district education department has issued a show-cause notice to the accused teachers.

According to the notice, the video released on social media is of the Government's Excellent Higher Secondary School, Tikamgarh. The teachers are dancing on film songs in the institution itself during school hours which is against the code of conduct of government employees.

The said video was also seen by the administrative officials at the state level on which Directorate of Public Instruction M.P. Bhopal, expressing strong objection to the video going viral, has given instructions to take strict disciplinary action against all the teachers seen dancing.

Further in the letter they wrote, “It is clear from the above act that you are acting contrary to the concepts of an excellent school, disobeying the government orders, instead of doing academic work, you are dancing, which is against the dignity of the teacher. This is unfavourable and has tarnished the image of the education department from the district level to the state level. The comments made by the general public regarding the videos that have also gone viral.”

“It also became a cause of embarrassment for the department for which the teachers are completely responsible. The following act of teachers is in violation of Rule 1, 2 and 3 of Madhya Pradesh Civil Service (Conduct) Rules 1965,” the letter said.

Further, a valid answer is requested from all the teachers before December 27 by presenting themselves in the office. In case the reply is not satisfactory or is received late, the proposed action will be implemented as per rules for which they will be responsible.