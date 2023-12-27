 Bhopal: Ex-CM Shivraj Vacates CM House For Mohan Yadav; Wife Sadhna Welcomes Him With Tilak At 74 Bungalows (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Ex-CM Shivraj Vacates CM House For Mohan Yadav; Wife Sadhna Welcomes Him With Tilak At 74 Bungalows (WATCH)

Bhopal: Ex-CM Shivraj Vacates CM House For Mohan Yadav; Wife Sadhna Welcomes Him With Tilak At 74 Bungalows (WATCH)

He greeted police personnel and other staff members deployed at CM House before leaving.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 27, 2023, 01:32 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan vacated Chief Minister Residence for his successor, Mohan Yadav, on Wednesday. He has shifted to a posh B-8/74 bungalow, where wife Sadhna Singh Chouhan welcomed him with a 'tilak' and flowers.

Taking to social media, Chouhan wrote, "Here I bid farewell to CM Residence. My new address is B-8/74 bungalow. The doors are always open for you as I promise to serve public with utmost dedication."

Before shifting to the new residence along with his family, Chouhan met everyone at CM House. The police personnel deployed at CM House said farewell to him.

Chouhan shook hands with every police officer with a beaming smile on his face. Before leaving the CM House, he offered prayers at the temple and visited the Gau Shala at the CM House.

Read Also
MP: School Bus Carrying Dozen Students Catches Fire In Sidhi
article-image

It was an emotional moment for Chouhan to leave the CM House, as he carries back several memories with him. He remained CM for more than 16 years, although he had to vacate the house for 15 months in 2018 when Kamal Nath was elected as the chief minister.

Moreover, he had planted several plants at CM House under his pledge to plant one sapling every day.

It is learned that for the last many days, Chouhan’s family has been packing, and it was finally on Wednesday that Chouhan and his family decided to vacate the CM House for new Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Read Also
Indore Covid Updates: A 55-Year-Old Man And 36-Year-Old Woman With Mild Symptoms, Found Positive
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Ex-CM Shivraj Vacates CM House For Mohan Yadav; Wife Sadhna Welcomes Him With Tilak At 74...

Bhopal: Ex-CM Shivraj Vacates CM House For Mohan Yadav; Wife Sadhna Welcomes Him With Tilak At 74...

'Bhopal BRTS Corridor Was A 'Waste Of Public Funds', Congress MP Vivek Tankha Seeks Probe

'Bhopal BRTS Corridor Was A 'Waste Of Public Funds', Congress MP Vivek Tankha Seeks Probe

Bhopal: Class 10 Boy Shoots Himself Dead

Bhopal: Class 10 Boy Shoots Himself Dead

MP: PSC-2019 Final Selection List Out

MP: PSC-2019 Final Selection List Out

MP: School Bus Carrying Dozen Students Catches Fire In Sidhi

MP: School Bus Carrying Dozen Students Catches Fire In Sidhi