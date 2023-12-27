Bhopal: Ex-CM Shivraj Vacates CM House For Mohan Yadav; Wife Sadhna Welcomes Him With Tilak At 74 Bungalows (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan vacated Chief Minister Residence for his successor, Mohan Yadav, on Wednesday. He has shifted to a posh B-8/74 bungalow, where wife Sadhna Singh Chouhan welcomed him with a 'tilak' and flowers.

Taking to social media, Chouhan wrote, "Here I bid farewell to CM Residence. My new address is B-8/74 bungalow. The doors are always open for you as I promise to serve public with utmost dedication."

मेरे प्यारे भाइयों और बहनों नमस्कार,

मैं आज मुख्यमंत्री निवास से विदा ले रहा हूं, यह निवास के साथ-साथ मेरी कर्मस्थली भी रहा है। आज पता बदल रहा है, लेकिन आपके भैया, आपके मामा के दरवाजे हमेशा आपके लिए खुले रहेंगे।



जनसेवा का यह संकल्प मेरे नये पते B-8, 74 बंगले से भी जारी रहेगा।… pic.twitter.com/afASPJ90wG — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 27, 2023

Before shifting to the new residence along with his family, Chouhan met everyone at CM House. The police personnel deployed at CM House said farewell to him.

Chouhan shook hands with every police officer with a beaming smile on his face. Before leaving the CM House, he offered prayers at the temple and visited the Gau Shala at the CM House.

WATCH | Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan offers last prayers at home before vacating the CM residence in Bhopal#ShivrajSinghChouhan #MadhyaPradesh #Bhopal @ChouhanShivraj pic.twitter.com/8yW8CwSxmW — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) December 27, 2023

It was an emotional moment for Chouhan to leave the CM House, as he carries back several memories with him. He remained CM for more than 16 years, although he had to vacate the house for 15 months in 2018 when Kamal Nath was elected as the chief minister.

Moreover, he had planted several plants at CM House under his pledge to plant one sapling every day.

It is learned that for the last many days, Chouhan’s family has been packing, and it was finally on Wednesday that Chouhan and his family decided to vacate the CM House for new Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.