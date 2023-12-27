MP: School Bus Carrying Dozen Students Catches Fire In Sidhi

Sidhi (Madhya Pradesh): A private school bus, carrying nearly a dozen kids, caught fire on Wednesday morning in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district, a police official said. Fortunately, no casualty was recorded.

The official stated that neither the students nor the bus driver sustained any injuries. All of them were safe, only the vehicle had minor damage.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning when the bus, as usual, was on its way to pick up students for the school. The children became terrified as the smoke billowed out of the bus and bus driver applied sudden brakes near the Police Lines ground.

According to Abhishek Upadhyay, the in-charge of the Kotwali police station, the driver of the bus quickly noticed the fire, halted it, and hurried the kids inside to safety.

Witnesses claimed that all twelve of the youngsters inside the bus at the time of the incident escaped unharmed.

According to the police official, a fire tender arrived to put out the fire quickly.

He claimed that the bus was completely destroyed by the flames, adding that the cause of the incident was yet unknown.