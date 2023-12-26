MP: Investigation Team From Bhopal Submits Report In Jabalpur Paddy Procurement Scam; Action Against Culprits Soon, Say Officials |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Paddy purchase scam has once again come to light in Jabalpur district. This time the warehouse operators have committed a lot of irregularities regarding the purchase of paddy due to which the matter has reached state capital Bhopal.

Owing to these irregularities, a team of 20 members from Bhopal was sent to investigate the paddy procurement centres and warehouse operators in different rural areas of Jabalpur district. The team has completed its investigation and prepared a report. Now, an action is awaited in the matter.

Officials visited the warehouses in Patan, Shahpura, Sihera and Panagar tehsils and conducted physical verification. During the investigation, several thousand quintal bags of paddy were found in the warehouse where paddy was purchased and dumped without permission. An FIR can be lodged against the warehouse operator for purchasing and dumping paddy without permission.

Action awaited against culprits

Talking about the matter, administrative officials said that ever since the paddy procurement started in Jabalpur district, some complaints were being received, after which the administration formed a committee at the district level and started investigation.

ADM Misha Singh said, “Since the matter reached Bhopal, an investigation committee was formed and sent here. The district level officials supported it in the whole investigation process. The report is almost ready and action will be taken against the culprits soon.”