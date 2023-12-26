MP: Gwalior Man Who Went To China To Teach Yoga Found Hanging At Home After Fight With Landlord; Family Suspects Murder

Madhoganj (Madhya Pradesh): A yoga teacher from Gwalior allegedly hanged himself to death after having a fight with landlord on Tuesday in China.

Prabal Kushwah, a renowned yoga therapist, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in China. Prabal, accompanied by a Chinese woman and a friend, traveled to China in March 2022. Known for teaching and demonstrating yoga, Prabal's mobile phone had been switched off since December 20, 2023.Upon contacting the embassy, his family received the devastating news of his demise, with indications pointing towards suicide.

However, his family has alleged foul play, asserting that Prabal had a dispute with his employers over financial matters a few days before his death. They believe that he was murdered by his colleagues, who staged his hanging to make it appear as a suicide.

The Chinese Woman |

Surendra Kushwah, Prabal's father who is a taxi driver, resides in the Rocky Pool area of Madhoganj police station, has sought assistance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to repatriate his son's body to India. The family has also urged the Indian embassy for a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding Prabal's death and requested the Chinese government to conduct an impartial inquiry.

The Indian embassy has communicated with the family, informing them that it may take 40 to 45 days for Prabal's body to be brought back to India. Despite the ongoing communication, the family persists in its demand for a thorough investigation into the matter.