Indore Covid Updates: A 55-Year-Old Man And 36-Year-Old Woman With Mild Symptoms, Found Positive

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two more cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the city on Tuesday as a 55-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman tested positive. With this, the total number of positive cases in this month increased to six.

The number of active cases in the city is three a 55-year-old woman, resident of Vijay Nagar, was found positive on Monday and was kept in home isolation.

According to IDSP nodal officer Dr Amit Malakar, a 55-year-old man, resident of Triveni Nagar, and a 36-year-old woman, resident of Old Palasia were found positive on Tuesday. “The man didn’t have any travel history but the woman was returned from Kolkata. They both had gone for testing after having mild fever,” he said.

District epidemiologist Dr Anshul Mishra said that they have kept both the patients in home isolation and observing their health conditions continuously.

“The 55-year-old woman, who was positive on December 25, is also under observation in home isolation. These patients will remain in home isolation for seven days and will be discharged after seven days after re-testing of their samples.

“Samples of these patients have been sent for genome sequencing to AIIMS, Bhopal to learn about the strain of virus prevalent in the city,” she added.

As per health department records, over 2.12 lakh patients were found positive in Indore and over 1,472 had died since the outbreak of the disease.