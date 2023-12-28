 Indore: Two Constables Posted At Chandan Nagar Police Station Arrested For Robbing Bus Driver Of ₹14 Lakh
According to information, constables Yogendra Singh Chouhan and Deepak Yadav posted at Chandan Nagar police station had robbed a bus driver.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 28, 2023, 05:37 PM IST
Constables Yogendra Singh Chouhan and Deepak Yadav |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two constables posted at Chandan Nagar police station in Indore were arrested on Thursday for robbing a bus driver of Rs 14 lakh. Speaking on the matter, police officials also said that the constables will be dismissed from service.

According to information, constables Yogendra Singh Chouhan and Deepak Yadav posted at Chandan Nagar police station had robbed a bus driver on December 23.

Trader Ankit Jain, a resident of Aerodrome area had given money to the bus driver to send it to a trader of Ahmedabad on December 23. Later, the trader from Ahmedabad informed Ankit jain that he didn't receive money even after two days. Shocked to know this, Jain decided to file a complaint with the police against the bus driver for embezzlement.

Constables snatched the bag

When the bus driver was called to the police station, he informed the police that the bag containing money was snatched by two policemen. The policemen took money from him saying that he was involved in a hawala operation. Later, the driver identified the policemen as constables Yogendra Singh Chouhan and Deepak Yadav posted at the same police station.

After this, the accused constables were arrested and efforts are on to recover money from them.

