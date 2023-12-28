Indore Crime: 29-Year-Old Man Kills Self; Decomposed Body Of Young Woman Identified

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 29-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at his rented accommodation in Nano City under the Lasudia police station jurisdiction on Tuesday

The deceased was identified as Ravi Rajpoot, a native of Lalitpur in Uttar Pradesh. He was a labourer and lived with his wife and two children.

Investigating officer ASI Rajesh Jain said that Ravi Rajpoot had hanged himself at his place around 9 pm when he was alone at the house as his wife had gone outside along with her children. When the family returned, they found Ravi hanging.

The exact reason behind his extreme decision could not be established as no note was recovered from the spot.

It is believed that Ravi Rajpoot had taken Rs 20,000 from his brother for starting a new work. He was tense about returning the money to his brother as he had used the amount for personal use.

The police are investigating the case and recording statements of the family members. A post-mortem was conducted on the deceased.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

Decomposed body identified

The decomposed body of a young woman found in the Aerodrome police station area on Monday has been identified as a 17-year-old from Banganga police station area. She had been missing from her house since couple of days. The police are waiting for the post-mortem report to know the exact cause of death. The body was found in an open field at Tigaria Badshah area which was severely decomposed.