 Caught On Cam: 32-Year-Old Painter Dies While Working At A Site In Indore
The exact cause of his death remains unknown, but initial findings suggest the possibility of a cardiac arrest while he was working.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Wednesday, December 27, 2023, 08:09 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old painter died while working at a site in Indore on Tuesday. A CCTV footage has emerged, which shows him working before the unexpected incident, where he falls backward.

The 32-year-old man, identified as Ashish Singh, passed away by cardiac arrest while working at his workplace in the Chandan Nagar police station area.

The exact cause of his death remains unknown, but initial findings suggest the possibility of a cardiac arrest while he was working. Ashish, a resident of Vinoba Nagar and employed as a painter, was working at a site near Dastur Garden on Tuesday evening when his health suddenly deteriorated, leading to his collapse.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, he was declared brought dead. The police have launched an investigation and conducted a post-mortem to determine the precise cause of death.

23-Year-Old Woman During Rapido Ride in Lasudia

A young woman lost her life in a road mishap while returning home on a Rapido two-wheeler in the Lasudia police station area on Friday night. The incident occurred near Lasudia Mori around 10 pm as she was concluding her work. Despite efforts, she succumbed to her injuries after a two-hour struggle at the hospital. Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate accident.

