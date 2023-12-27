 MP: Woman Dumps Garbage Outside Neighbour’s House In Gwalior; CCTV Clip Reveals She Had Been Doing It For A Year Now
Harshita RawatUpdated: Wednesday, December 27, 2023, 06:10 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A woman had been allegedly throwing garbage outside a man's house in Gwalior for the past year. The CCTV camera installed in the locality reveals she had been deliberately throwing water mixed with garbage outside her neighbour’s house since a year now. Tired pf the daily drama, the victim approached police station and filed the complaint against the neighbour on Wednesday.

The Gwalior man, Akhilesh Sharma of Samadhiya Colony in the Madhavganj police station area, has taken legal action against his neighbour who persistently threw garbage outside his house over the past year. Frustrated by the ongoing harassment, Sharma filed a formal complaint on Wednesday, seeking intervention to address the disturbing situation.

Alleging persistent harassment, Sharma filed a formal complaint at the ASP office, accompanied by CCTV footage with the neighbor's disturbing actions.

Despite Sharma's previous complaints to local authorities yielding no results, the ASP has now ordered a thorough investigation into the matter based on the evidence provided.

Yesterday, a yoga teacher from Gwalior, Prabal Kushwah, allegedly hanged himself to death after having a fight with his landlord in China.

Prabal Kushwah, a renowned yoga therapist, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in China. He, along with a Chinese woman and a friend, had traveled to China in March 2022. Known for teaching and demonstrating yoga, Prabal's mobile phone had been switched off since December 20, 2023. When his family contacted the embassy, they received the devastating news of his demise, with indications pointing towards suicide.

