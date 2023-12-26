MP: Gwalior Police Arrests 4 Including Security Guard In Mega Mart Theft Case; Huge Stock Of Oil Bottles, Flour Packets Recovered From Hideout (WATCH)

MP: Gwalior Police Arrests 4 Including Security Guard In Mega Mart Theft Case; Huge Stock Of Oil Bottles, Flour Packets Recovered From Hideout |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested a gang involved in theft inside a Mega Mart in Gwalior on Sunday. During the investigation it was revealed that the accused involved in the theft are none other than some employees working at the outlet. Out of the four accused arrested in the matter, one is the security guard of the Mega Mart.

The police have registered a case of theft and started action against all four. While searching the hideout of the accused, police also recovered a huge stock of oil bottles, soaps, flour packets and biscuits.

According to the police, the security guard and two employees of the Mega Mart located at Pintu Park in Gola Ka Mandir police station area of the district colluded with the thieves to commit the crime. This gang of four people was active for many months and when the Mart was closed at night, the security guard used to open the lock for his allies.

The thieves then entered the Mart and stole goods. The gang used to load the stuff in a loading vehicle and take it with them to their hideout. The security guard's share was 20 percent of the total value of the stolen goods.

Management caught them red handed

The management came into action after getting information about the missing goods of the mart. When they checked the CCTV footage, the thieves were spotted and late on Sunday night, the Mart staff caught Dharmendra, Pradeep, Dinesh Kori and Dharmendra red handed while stealing the goods and handed them over to the police. A case of theft has been registered and action has been taken to send them to jail.

Shedding light on the incident, ASP Niranjan Sharma said that the police have arrested the gang involved in theft inside Mega Mart. “There is no gang as such; instead, the employees working in Mega Mart have turned out to be thieves. We have begun to take action in the matter.”