MP Updates: Car Falls Into River In Mandla, Rescue On; Bajrang Dal Creates Ruckus Over Christmas Celebration At Kindergarten (WATCH)

Mandla (Madhya Pradesh): A car lost control and fell into a river near Babiha Bridge in Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. Divers and police personnel reached the spot and started rescue operation.

Two people have been rescued, while other two remains stranded. The video of the incident came to the fore.

The video shows authorities and bystanders congregating at the accident site and highlights the urgency of the rescue effort.

Bajrang Dal members create ruckus at school over Christmas celebration

Bajrang Dal members created ruckus at a preschool in Satna for organising Christmas plays. They have alleged that Hindu students were forced to play Christian roles. A video related to the incident came to fore on Monday in which the members of the Hindu outfit accused teachers of organising such programmes.

In a video shared by X (formerly Twitter) account Hate Detector, a Bajrang Dal activist said, “Hindu students were made to perform Christmas programs at a school. The school organisation made the students play Christian roles like Santa-Banta. We received information regarding this program after which we have gathered to register a protest against the organisation to not give non-Hindu teachings to Hindu students.”

'We used to celebrate every year'

On the other hand, Anamika Singh, an official of the Ramakrishna Group of Institutions said that the school management did not receive any form of official communication for not celebrating Christmas. She said that at midnight a Whatsapp forward was received, about which she informed the higher authority.

“The management head said that there will be no celebration in any branch of the school. We used to celebrate Christmas every year. But, as we received the message this year we followed it and cancelled the program,” he said.