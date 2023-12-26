Bhopal: CM Mohan Yadav Calls 1st Cabinet Meet, Discuss Top Priorities Of Govt; Portfolio Distribution On Cards

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav held his first meeting with the newly inducted 28 ministers at Mantralaya on Tuesday. The discussion centered on many things, particularly what the vision of the government is, how his government intends to change the work culture, and what its priorities are.

In other words, the roadmap was given to the ministers over how they would work.

All senior ministers, including Kailash Vijayvargiya, Prahlad Singh Patel, Rakesh Singh, etc., were present in the meeting.

Distribution of departments on cards

With the formation of the cabinet, it’s being fathomed that shortly, departments will be distributed to the ministers. With this, even speculation has started about which minister will get which department. It’s being anticipated that senior MLAs, who are now ministers, are likely to get the heavy portfolio. The social media is abuzz with speculation that the Home Department is likely to be given to either Kailash Vijayvargiya or Prahlad Singh Patel.

In the meantime, it’s widely believed that, like the cabinet, the distribution of departments to ministers will have the stamp of central BJP leadership.

CM to hold a meeting over the broadening of BRTS and VIP Road

At 3 pm on Tuesday, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav will hold a meeting with elected representatives over the broadening of the BRTS corridor and VIP road. This meeting will be attended by Members of Parliament, MLAs, Mayor, Additional Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Finance, Urban Development, and Housing, Commissioner, Collector, and Bhopal Municipal Corporation Commissioner.