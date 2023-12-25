 3 Dead, 3 Injured In Horrific Road Crash At NH 3 In MP's Dhar: Terrifying Visuals Surface
FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 25, 2023, 10:50 PM IST
article-image
3 Dead, 3 Injured In Horrific Road Crash At NH 3 In Dhar: Terrifying Visuals Surface | FP Photo

Dhar/Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were reportedly burned alive and three others, including a minor girl, were seriously injured after a rashly driven trailer truck crushed a car and a motorcycle moving in the opposite direction.

An accident took place at Ganpati Ghat on Agra-Bombay National Highway No 3 (between Rau – Khalghat sections) near Gujari village, which falls under the Dhamnod police station limit in Dhar district.

Eyewitnesses informed that it was around 7 pm, when the trailer truck heading from Mumbai to Indore first broke the road divider and entered the wrong lane (from Indore to Mumbai). Before crushing a car and a motorcycle, it first hit two trucks.

Dhamnod sub-divisional officer (police) Monica Singh informed that one motorcyclist and two truck drivers were burned alive, while three persons were seriously injured and were referred to Indore, Mhow, and Dhamnod.

So far, the identity of one victim has been confirmed as Jitendra Jaat, a native of Manpur village, a person on motorcycle, while the identity of two truck drivers are yet to be revealed. ascertained as both bodies were completely charred, informed SDOP Singh.   

Those who were injured include Naresh Jadhav, 40, who was referred to Indore, Anika, 8, daughter of Vishnu Gaikwad, a resident of Sagore village, referred to Mhow and Shejzad Tanveer, 30, a resident of Jammu was taken to Dhamnod hospital.

In the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the driver lost control over the truck, and as a result, it broke the road divider.

Meanwhile, the rescue team, along with fire tenders, pressed into duty and controlled the fire. The rescue team immediately evacuated all the people trapped inside the car a moment before it turned into a fireball.

