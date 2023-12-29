 Indore: Two Schoolgirls Run Over By Train During New Track Trial; Railway Minister Orders Probe
Indore: Two Schoolgirls Run Over By Train During New Track Trial; Railway Minister Orders Probe

The girls were run over while crossing the tracks on their way home after tuition.

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 29, 2023, 10:23 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two Class X girls have died after being run over by a train that was being operated as part of tests on a newly laid track in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, prompting Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to order an inquiry, an official said.

Babli Masare and Radhika Bhaskar, both 17 years of age, died in Kailod Hala area on Thursday evening when a newly constructed track was being tested by running a train, an official release said.

"The girls were run over while crossing the tracks on their way home after tuition. This was the first time a train had passed on the route. Later, MP minister and local MLA Tulsiram Silawat informed Vaishnaw about the accident, following which the latter directed the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Ratlam to conduct an inquiry," the release said.

DRM Rajnish Kumar told PTI a detailed inquiry will be conducted by the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

"After the doubling of tracks, people were being warned through different means for the last two days about the train trial on this route. They were told they should not come onto the tracks in an unauthorized manner," the DRM said.

