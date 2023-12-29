Indore Municipal Coorporation Demolishes Illegal Structures At Ranipura, Jhanda Chowk | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) officials on Thursday removed encroachment from Ranipura and Jhanda Chowk area in which many shops which were developed on road were demolished. IMC officials said that due to encroachment, there remains a problem of parking and movement of people.

There are shops of plastic, household items and stationery on both sides of the area which have extended on road also. The shopkeepers had stored their goods in a space outside the shops which causes daily traffic bottlenecks.

The situation for these shops was such that there was not even space for parking. As soon as the action began, there was panic among shopkeepers who started collecting goods but the corporation team confiscated a lot of them in the fiasco.

In view of the protest in the area, a huge police force arrived along with the team of corporation so that no hindrance occured during the drive. Under the removal action, around 40 stalls and shops were removed from Ranipura Square and Jhanda Chowk.

Action was also taken to remove sheds occupying the footpath and sheds of around 20 shops which were built by encroaching the footpath and road were removed. IMC officials said that there was so much encroachment on both sides of the road that people were unable to pass through it. The corporation also removed encroachment from the internal roads and congested streets inside Ranipura area.

Similarly in the afternoon, several vehicles of the corporation reached Jhanda Chowk area and began the process of removing encroachment. Though people of the area had already been informed, most of them had not removed the encroachments.

These included old parts shops of two-wheelers and four-wheelers, scrap, hardware shops and many other shops which were encroached upon by putting sheds in front. They were removed by JCB. During the removal drive, heavy police contingent was present to tackle any altercation. The drive conducted for four hours.