Indore: Ranjit Ashtami To Be Marked With Prabhat Pheri | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As a ritual, the four-day Ranjeet Ashtami Festival is scheduled to begin from Janurary 1 next year, where Ranjit Ashtami will be celebrated on January 4 at Ranjeet Hanuman Temple with the traditional Prabhat Pheri at 5 am.

The Prabhat Pheri will be featuring bhajan groups and the participation of lakhs of devotees. Notably, DJ music will be prohibited during the Prabhat Pheri event.

Maha Aarti will be performed after decorating the deity, temple priest Deepesh Vyad said. Public representatives, including Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and MLA Malini Gaur, inspected the Yatra route for the Prabhat Pheri starting from Ranjit Hanuman Temple on Thursday.

They visited with officials, including chief priest Pt Deepesh Vyas and provided necessary instructions. Additionally, a meeting was held in the temple premises by ADM Rai and SDM Parmar where necessary instructions were issued for the police department, municipal corporation, MPEB and the health department.

Temple priest Pt Deepesh Vyas mentioned that festival preparations are underway, with devotees actively placing saffron flags on the entire procession route. This time, the entire celebration will be dedicated to Lord Ram as the consecration ceremony is to be held in January.

Notably, a 40-feet-long model of the Ayodhya Ram Temple is being crafted and will be featured in the Prabhat Pheri. Additionally, 11k flags with Ram's name will be included in the yatra.

The festival programme includes flag worship on January 1, Deepotsav on January 2 and on January 3, 11k Raksha Sutras will be consecrated and worshipped, along with distribution to devotees.