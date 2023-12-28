Bhopal: Party Your Way To New Year 2024; Here Are 6 Lively Events To Attend This Weekend

By: Harshita Rawat | December 28, 2023
From enchanting forest celebrations to lively music shows, there's something for everyone an exciting New Year weekend in Bhopal
1. Experience a musical journey with the debut of "Shab-e-Bhopal" at Ravindra Bhawan on December 29th. Immerse yourself in captivating melodies featuring harmonious sounds from tabla, dholak, guitar, and various percussion instruments
2. Participate in the festivities at Touchwood Resort on December 31st and January 1st for a fantastic New Year's celebration. Enjoy jamming sessions, delicious food, live music, dance, and refreshing drinks, making it a memorable start to the new year
3. Celebrate New Year's Eve with DJ Serena at Molecule on December 31st. Groove to the beats and welcome 2024 in a night filled with music, dance, and vibrant energy
4. Pack your bags for an exciting New Year trip! A journey to Goa from Bhopal ISBT on December 30th awaits, promising an unforgettable start to the upcoming year
5. Step into a world of wonder at 'The Magical Forest' on December 31st. With live performances, cozy bonfires, and the enchanting sounds of the jungle
6. Kick off the New Year at The Vintage Villa on December 31st. Enjoy a memorable night of celebrations with friends and family, surrounded by a charming ambiance
Get ready to seize the weekend in Bhopal with a burst of energy! Don't miss out on these exciting events filled with dance, music and parties
