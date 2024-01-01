MP Wildlife: Pangolin Conservation Project Succeeds In State | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The project launched to protect pangolins has succeeded at Pench Tiger Reserve and Satpura Tiger Reserve as the mammals have started to breed there. The pangolin conservation project has been launched with help of Wildlife Conservation Trust, Mumbai.

Efforts are underway to repeat the feat at other places in Madhya Pradesh. A study launched in 2019 is underway at Pench Tiger Reserve and Satpura Tiger Reserve to know the behaviour and survival skills of endangered pangolin.

Three pangolins have been spotted in Satpura Tiger Reserve and eight in Pench Tiger Reserve. Recently, a pangolin was spotted with baby riding on its tale at Pench Tiger Reserve. Satpura Tiger Reserve director L Krishnamurthy said the outcome of study would shed light on type of areas that are habitable for pangolins.

Pangolins will be released in areas suitable for them. At present, there is no exact estimate of pangolin population but there are a good number of pangolins in Satpura Tiger Reserve. The study will take a few years to conclude.

Pangolins are mostly seen areas situated between river and agriculture field. They are also spotted near trees producing sweet fruits like mahua. When contacted, scientist at Wildlife Conservation Trust Mumbai, Aditya Joshi, said pangolins freed from poachers and rescued from other places are rehabilitated in Pench and Satpura Tiger Reserve. What is heartening is that they have started breeding there.

Commendable job

A senior official of Pench Tiger Reserve said Special Task Force did a commendable job in taking action against people involved in smuggling of pangolin body parts. About 500 people were arrested from 14 states including Madhya Pradesh between 2015 till 2020. The entire network of poachers has been dismantled.

The last person, who happens to be woman and native of Myanmar, has also been apprehended. This woman was the last link of poaching chain and lived in Mizoram. The pangolin body parts are allegedly used to make aphrodisiacs.