MP: Union Minister Scindia Skips Birthday Celebrations To Pay Condolences To Victims Of Horrific Guna Accident

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has appealed to his supporters not to wish him a happy 53rd birthday today, Monday. The appeal comes in the wake of the horrific bus accident in Guna that burned 13 passengers to ashes while 14 others were severely injured.

Saddened by the incident, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has decided not to celebrate his birthday. He has appealed to his supporters not to come to Delhi to send him birthday wishes. However, his political friends and colleagues, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, and others, took to social media, pouring in wishes.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PM Modi praised Scindia for his efforts 'to enhance aviation infrastructure' across India and prayed for his long and healthy life.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Similarly, other big leaders like UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma, Madhya Pradesh's Deputy CM Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla, MP Urban development minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Rural and panchayat development minister Prahlad Patel congratulated him on his birthday.

Civil Aviation and Steel Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was born on January 1, 1971 in Mumbai. Since coming into politics, Scindia always celebrates his birthday in Delhi. On this day, thousands of workers of Scindia's associates, politicians and every assembly of Shivpuri including the country and state reach Delhi to send good wishes on his birthday. On his birthday, Scindia first worships his deities, after which he celebrates his birthday with his loved ones.