IMC Fake Bills Scam: FIR Against For 4 More Contractors Of Three Firms

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MG Road police registered another case against four more contractors in connection with the IMC's fake drainage work late on Thursday. The contractors had shown drainage work in three different localities in the city and had presented the bills worth rupees 3.8 crore before the account section of the IMC.

MG Road police station incharge Vijay Singh Sisodiya informed Free Press that a case has been registered against Jahid Khan, owner of Diamond Associates, Rajendra Sharma of RS Infrastructure and Ehtesham and Bilkis from Cosmo Engineering under various sections including 420, 467,468 and other relevant sections of the IPC. Preliminary investigation revealed that that they did not do any drainage work but had presented the bills.

Sisodiya further said that Diamond Associates head presented the bill of drainage work in Suryadev Nagar, RS infrastructure has presented the bill of Sudama Nagar and Cosmo Engineering had presented fake drainage bill of New Ram Nagar in the city a few years ago. After verification of documents, a case has been registered against the accused and a search is on for them, Sisodiya added.