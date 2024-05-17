Hotels Come Under Scanner: Administration Reminds Hotel Operators Of Mahakal Area About Do's And Dont's

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration, on Thursday, reminded all hotel operators in the district to ensure better arrangements in their hotels. They asked to maintain information about visitors to hotels in a systematic register. CCTV cameras along with DVR should be installed in hotels, in which visitors coming and going at the hotel premises are visible. They must display systematic information about Aarti and Darshan arrangements of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in a prescribed size at the reception counter of hotels. Besides, the helpline number 0734-2551295 of Mahakal Temple should also be displayed. The rate list of hotels should also be posted systematically, in which there should not be any discrepancies.

Giving these instructions to the hotel operators in a meeting held in the Administrative Complex building, collector Neeraj Kumar Singh said thatáit should be ensured that fire safety audit in hotels is done within the time limit through the Ujjain Municipal Corporation. There should be organised parking arrangements in the hotel premises so that the visitors do not face any problems in parking their vehicles. Also, there should not be any problem of traffic disruption. In view of the health and safety of the visitors, the quality of food in hotels should be ensured.

The collector said that all the hotel operators will have to display their information along with their name and mobile number outside the hotel building so that if the visitors have any problem, they can directly contact the hotel owner. Hotel operators should also give identity cards to their staff and maintain their information systematically. No visitors should be accommodated in hotels without ID. Information about visitors staying for more than two weeks should be given to the police station in-charge of the concerned area. Regarding foreign citizens, information should also be given to the police station in the concerned area.

In the meeting, the collector also directed that all such paying guests and homestays in the district which are being operated without registration should be ensured to be registered as soon as possible. Hotel operators were given detailed information about the order issued under Section 8 of the Inn Act-1867. SP Pradeep Sharma, zila panchayat CEO Mrinal Meena along with officials and employees of UMC, police and hoteliers were present.