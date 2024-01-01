Indore: Man Rapes Tribal Woman On Pretext Of Job, Blackmails After She Leaves Jobs, Arrested | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A case of rape and intimidation was registered against a man after he made physical relations with a tribal woman several times in pretext of giving her a job. Also, when she refused he started to blackmail her to make her video viral on the internet, said the police.

According to SI Kamal Kishore Solanki of Chhoti Gwaltoli police station, a case has been registered against Aslam, resident of Khajrana on the complaint of a 40-year-old woman from Hatod. The victim said that she used to work as a labourer while living in Hatod.

A year ago she came to Indore for work. During this, Aslam found her and offered her to work at his shop in Ranipura for survival. She accepted the offer but Aslam started to pressurise her for having a physical relationship with him. When she refused, he threatened to fire her from the job.

Aslam also said that if the victims agree, he will keep her as his wife. Later, after the victim got frustrated, she left the job last year around Diwali. After that, Aslam started to bother and blackmail the victim.

This made the victim nervous as she belonged to the tribal community. She then lodged a complaint with the police in the matter. After this, the police investigated the case and arrested Aslam. The court sent him to jail.