Indore: Retired Bank Officer From Bhopal Duped Of Two Gold Rings

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A retired bank officer from Bhopal was duped of his two gold rings by a man, who posed himself as a cop in Chandan Nagar area on Tuesday. He came to meet his younger brother in the city when he was stopped by the accused on the pretext of police checking in the area and fled with his gold rings.

Chadan Nagar police station in-charge Indramani Patel said that Manohar Kumar, a resident of Bhopal has lodged a complaint that he came to the city to meet his younger brother a couple of days ago. He and his brother were passing from near Dastoor Garden when a person stopped them. The man showed an identity card and posed himself as a policeman. He later informed the complainant that the police checking is underway in the area. He told him to check his pockets. Then, the complainant showed him Rs 12k and two gold rings. The accused kept the gold rings in the hanky and gave it to the complainant.

After going a few steps away from there, the complainant checked the hanky and found the gold rings missing from it. He and his brother tried to search for the accused but they were missing from the spot. Later, they reached the police station and lodged a complaint. A case has been registered and a search has begun for the accused. The complainant informed that one of the accused accomplices was standing a few metres away.

Manohar Kumar is a retired bank officer from Bhopal. He informed media persons that when he showed Rs 12k, the accused returned the cash and he only took his two gold rings. Police said that CCTVs of the area are being checked to identify the accused.