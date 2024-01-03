Indore: Dense Fog Engulfs City Early Morning, Five Flights Delayed By Over 2 Hours

Flights delayed | File/ Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The second day of the year became foggy early in the morning. This led to 5 flights being delayed by over 2 hours causing a lot of inconvenience to the passengers.

According to information received from the airport, dense fog started spreading after 6 am on Tuesday and the effect of the fog continued till after 7.30 am. During this time the visibility reduced to 400 metres. In such a situation, planes were not permitted to take off or land. Due to this, flights coming from other cities were instructed to stop there instead of flying for the city. Resultantly, the flight scheduled to arrive from Ahmedabad at 6.15 am arrived at 7.27 am and the flight scheduled to arrive from Delhi at 6.25 am arrived here at 8.40 am.

The flight scheduled to arrive from Hyderabad at 6.55 am arrived at 8.50 am and the flight from Jaipur scheduled to arrive at 7 am arrived at 8.13 am, while the flight from Mumbai scheduled to arrive at 8.05 am reached the city airport at 9.45 am. Many flights had to take rounds in the air above the airport. Due to delay of incoming flights, outgoing flights also got delayed and passengers remained troubled. It is noteworthy that last year also many flights were delayed due to fog and bad weather, due to which passengers had to face a lot of trouble. A refund option was also given.