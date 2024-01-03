Indore: Man Gets Crushed By Car While Crossing Road

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old man was killed while crossing road after a speeding car hit him in Sanwer police station area on Monday. The accident occurred at Sanjay Nagar around 4 pm when he was crossing the road. He was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries in the wee hours on Tuesday. The car driver fled from the scene after the accident. The family members noted the registration number of the car and provided it to the police.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Pawan Namdev, a resident of Shivpuri and was living at rent in Sanjay Nagar. He was a labourer. Pawan’s brother Sonu said that Pawan was crossing the road to buy tobacco products when a white car going towards Ujjain hit him and ran away . The locals noted the registration number of the car.The victim is survived by his wife and a child. The police initiated a probe into the case and are gathering information about the driver on the basis of registration number. The police handed over the body to the family members after conducting the post-mortem of the deceased.