Indore: Man Killed As Bike Crashes Into Divider, Kin Suspect Murder

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old man was allegedly killed in a road accident after his motorcycle crashed into a road divider in Gandhi Nagar police station area on Monday.

The accident occurred at Super Corridor Road under the Metro station around 10 pm when he was returning home. He was found dead between the divider and his motorcycle was found on the road. The family members alleged that he had been killed by someone and his body was thrown there. The family members protested at the police station and demanded that the killers be identified and action be taken against them. He sustained severe injury on the back of the head which might have caused his death. The police are investigating the case and recording statements of the family members.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Ajay Jatwa, a resident of Jamburdi Hapsi. He was a driver. Ajay’s family member Sanjay said that Ajay has been killed by someone and his body has been thrown between the divider. He alleged that he partied with his in-laws' relatives and something bad had happened to him.

The family members came to know about the incident when they called on his mobile phone and the call was received by the ambulance operator who informed them about the incident. Ajay had married two years ago and his wife is seven months pregnant.

Investigating officer ASI Dule Singh Nagar said that prima facie, it is believed that Ajay was killed in a road accident. He was in an inebriated condition and his motorcycle crashed into the divider where the Metro station’s work is underway. The security guard at the Metro station informed police that Ajay was riding the motorcycle at a high speed in the wrong lane and crashed into the divider. Following the crash, he was thrown up in the air and fell on the divider on his head.

The police initiated a probe into the case and will examine the CCTV footage near the spot to know the circumstances under which the incident happened. The police conducted the post-mortem of the deceased and the actual cause of the death will be known after the autopsy report.