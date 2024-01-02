Hit-&-Run Protests: Indore Truck Drivers Association Declares Full Support To Strike Till Govt Withdraws New Stricter Provisions

Indore: ITOTA Declares Full Support To Drivers Strike Over Hit & Run Law | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Truck Operators and Transport Association (ITOTA) has declared full support for the ongoing strike called by the drivers of commercial vehicles across the country. In a meeting held on Tuesday afternoon, ITOTA demanded the central government withdraw the newly announced more stringent provisions under the Hit-and-Run law, including a 10-year jail term and a Rs 7 lakh fine.

The association said that until their demands are met, the entire transport business and truck operation will remain completely closed in the district.

In a letter issued after the meeting, ITOTA said, “The driver brothers of the entire nation are protesting against the provisions of the new law, Section 104 (1), (2) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, which imposes imprisonment of 10 years and a fine of up to Rs 7 lakh. The above law does not only apply to commercial vehicle drivers; it will also apply to all those who have taken a license to drive from the transport department.”

“Our organization is providing full support to the ongoing movement, and all types of loading, unloading, and vehicle operation work will be completely stopped from January 2, 2024,” the letter read.

ITOTA further asked the central and state governments to take cognisance of their demands and restore the previous law in the public interest.