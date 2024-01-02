Hit & Run Protest: Indore Collector Meets Tanker Drivers, Assures Adequate Supply Of Petrol, Diesel At Pumps | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Collector Ilayaraja T reached Mangalia on Tuesday morning and took stock of petrol and diesel supply in the district amid the ongoing strike of drivers of commercial vehicles. The collector clarified that there is no shortage of petrol or diesel in the district, and the fuels are being supplied continuously.

During his visit, the collector instructed the officials that tankers should be dispatched non-stop. He also had a discussion with the tanker drivers about the ongoing strike.

New Year at the petrol pump

Notably, the first day of the New Year on Monday shook the common man as, by 10 a.m., information spread over social media about the disruption created by the drivers in the city, also affecting the fuel distribution at petrol pumps. Long queues of vehicles were spotted at several fuel stations in the city as commuters feared pumps might go dry.

Crowd at a petrol pump in Indore on Monday | Pintu Namdev

By the afternoon, over 30 petrol pumps out of 100 located in the city had become dry. There are a total of 270 gasoline pumps in the city.

Drivers of commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses, are on strike against the new provision of the Hit and Run law. After an amendment, the law has been made stringent, with a Rs 7 lakh fine and up to 10 years of imprisonment in hit-and-run cases.