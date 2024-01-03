Indore: 22 CMOs From MP Participate In Course On Sustainable Urban Initiatives At IIM | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following the success of ANVESHAN's previous batch catering to municipal commissioners in the year 2023, IIM Indore has now embarked on a state-wise expansion, inaugurating the first batch for Madhya Pradesh’s chief municipal officers (CMOs).

The batch comprising 22 CMOs was inaugurated by IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai on Wednesday. Prof Subin Sudhir, chair – Executive Education; Prof Shruti Tewari, programme coordinator; and Prof Amit Kumar Vatsa were also present on this occasion.

The course signifies a strategic progression, amplifying efforts in cultivating sustainable waste management and WASH practices, starting anew on a state-specific scale.

In his inaugural address, Rai said that in the coming year, IIM Indore will conduct such courses for other states as well. He shared his views on the significance of collective engagement, drawing parallels to Indore's status as the nation's cleanest city.

He advocated for a collaborative approach through thoughtful leadership, practicing what we preach. He urged participants to embrace leadership styles essential for steering their municipal corporations toward cleaner cities.

“Adapt diverse leadership styles based on competence and willingness of your subordinates, monitoring, advocating support, coaching, directing, and fostering environmental consciousness among teams," he said. Reflecting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's COP26 address regarding 'Panchamrita,' Rai envisioned collective action and shared responsibility towards a cleaner nation.

He also spoke about IIM Indore's commitment to contextual relevance and environmental stewardship, aligning ANVESHAN's foundation with the institution's ethos. “Waste management and WASH aren't mere missions but our duties,” he said and encouraged the participants to implement bidirectional learning, encouraging discussions, and knowledge sharing to benefit future cohorts.

Sudhir said ANVESHAN's inception is rooted in the aspiration to craft a cleaner, healthier, and happier nation. Emphasizing the programme's foundational goal, he set the tone for their collective journey towards sustainable urban management and national betterment.

Tewari said that the IIM Indore campus is not just a physical space but a comprehensive learning experience as we implement a wide array of sustainability activities. She also specifically commended the institution's commitment to maintaining exceptional cleanliness standards on the campus, reflecting our dedication to fostering a sustainable and conducive environment for learning.

The CMOs are from Sagar, Gwalior, Indore, Satna, Rewa, Ujjain, Jabalpur and Bhopal. The upcoming sessions in the next three days will encompass crucial aspects of urban management. Participants will delve into the intricacies of Solid Waste Management, exploring modern approaches. Water Management Techniques, from ancient to contemporary, will be elucidated alongside Circular Economy strategies for Smart Cities.

Project Management, Financial Management for sustainability, Branding and Community Engagement, Team Building methodologies, Green Bonds for funding sustainability, and Public Participation in Waste Segregation and SBM 2.0 roadmaps will also be discussed.

These subjects will be pivotal in urban management, addressing key challenges like waste reduction, resource optimization, community involvement, and financial sustainability—critical elements for creating cleaner, efficient, and sustainable urban environments.

The immersive programme will also facilitate an exposure visit to the Indore Municipal Corporation, enabling firsthand learning experiences from exemplary urban waste management models. This four-day intensive programme, designed to catalyze sustainable urban initiatives, unites these distinguished officers in a collaborative quest for innovative waste management practices and urban hygiene solutions.