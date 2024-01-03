MP: First Meeting Of Mohan Yadav Cabinet In Jabalpur Today

Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The first cabinet meeting of the Mohan Yadav government, after the expansion of the cabinet, is going to take place in Jabalpur at 5 pm on Wednesday. Interestingly when Kamal Nath had become the Chief Minister during the previous Congress government, he had also selected Jabalpur city to hold the first cabinet meeting.

On Tuesday evening, many ministers and principal secretaries left for Jabalpur to attend Wednesday's cabinet meeting. It is being fathomed that some proposals related to the development of Mahakaushal region may be passed during the cabinet meeting.

Earlier, it was the previous Shivraj government which had set the tradition of holding cabinet meetings outside Bhopal. He had held cabinet meetings in Ujjain and a few other places of the state. As Chief Minister Mohan Yadav belongs to Ujjain hence there is anticipation that in future, the cabinet could be also held in Ujjain.

Congress Rajya Sabha Member Vivek Tanka reacted to the first cabinet of Mohan Yadav government in Jabalpur by stating that it was on his request that in February 2021 that then CM Kamal Nath held the first cabinet in Jabalpur. During the campaigning of assembly elections, he had taken the promise from Priyanka Gandhi and Kamal Nath to hold the first cabinet in Jabalpur in case Congress wins the election. He added the BJP government is fulfilling his pledge by holding the cabinet meeting in Jabalpur. “I love Jabalpur and I was angry that it was being ignored," he said.