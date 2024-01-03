MP: 123 Students Of Ujjain's Madhav College Contribute To Creating World Record | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of 99th Tansen Samaroh, 1,282 tabla players from more than 50 cities across the country played Vande Mataram in the grand collective tabla playing programme of Tal Darbar organised in Gwalior.

Madhya Pradesh registered the world record of the world’s largest collective tabla playing in the Guinness Book of World Records by performing tabla playing together for 12 minutes on the melodious tune.

In this glorious programme, 123 artists from Government Madhav Music College, Ujjain participated and gave their best and most dignified presentation.

According to principal Vandana Jain, talented students of college and other institutions including Sanjay Mishra, Ajay Sharma, Sharad Suryavanshi, Pt Madhav Tiwari, Dr Satish Gotharwal, Rodulal Chauhan, Utkarsh Pujari, Pankaj Shakya played an important role.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who attended the said programme as the chief guest, announced December 25 to be celebrated as Tabla Day and the Tal Darbar programme was also appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Madhav College wins district cricket tourney

Government Madhav Arts and Commerce College, Ujjain emerged the winner in the district-level college cricket tournament organised by the higher education department and Raj Rajendra Jayantsen Suri Education College at the PGBT Sports Ground. More than 200 students from 15 colleges of Ujjain district participated in the competition.

In the finals, played between Government Madhav Arts and Commerce College, Ujjain and Vikram University (VU), Ujjain, the former defeated the latter which remained the runner-up.

Dr Pavendra Nath Tiwari, lecturer of School of Studies in Earth Science and former director of the department of physical education of Vikram University was the chief guest in the closing ceremony. Surendra Kabra, Nitin Shrivastava from the cricket association and RK Kaurav as the observer and coordinator were among those present.

The trophy was awarded by Sangeeta Karlekar, Sanjeet Rai and selection committee members present as Dr Nidhi Verma, Dr Naman Saraswat, Pravesh Yadav, Narendra Garg, Sanjay Pandey and Vikas Shrivastava.

The selected players will represent Ujjain district in the division-level cricket competition. This programme was conducted by sports officer Rahul Barod.