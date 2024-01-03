Madhya Pradesh: Neeraj Singh Assumes Office Of Ujjain Collector |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): New collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, an IAS officer of the 2012 batch, on Tuesday, visited Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple and offered prayers. Then he formally assumed the office and took a joint meeting of civil and police officers.

35-year-old Neeraj Singh, who hails from Chhattisgarh and did an integrated master of art (economics), has been transferred here from Narmadapuram where he was district collector for more than two years. He reached here on Monday evening.

On early Tuesday, he paid obeisance to the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlingam where the puja was performed by Pt Rajesh Sharma. Sandeep Soni, administrator of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee, presented a dupatta, prasad, and a portrait of the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlingam to him.

After assuming charge, the new collector met and held discussion with SP Sachin Sharma, municipal commissioner and smart city CEO Ashish Pathak, and other administrative officials.

During a formal discussion with all the officers and police officers present in the meeting room, the new collector directed the concerned officers to ensure that the residents of the district do not face any problems in the supply of essential commodities.

While giving information about the supply of essential commodities in the district, ADM Anukul Jain said that food grains are being moved to seven markets in the district. Milk is being distributed.

The new collector obtained information by discussing with the district supply controller and regional transport officer. It was informed in the meeting that some drivers have taken away the keys of the vehicles. In this regard, the new collector instructed the RTO to hold a meeting with the concerned vehicle drivers and give necessary advice to ensure that the system is implemented smoothly in the district. Action should be taken as per rules against drivers who do not comply.

Similarly, information about petrol and diesel was obtained from the food controller. The collector instructed the concerned people to ensure that the people of the district do not face any problems in the supply of essential commodities in the district.